Assam’s Cachar district imposes night curfew within 1km of Indo-Bangladesh border

SILCHAR: Assam’s Cachar district authorities on Tuesday ordered a night curfew and imposed additional restrictions on movement of people near the Indo-Bangla border in the district, officials said. Senior district police officers and the BSF during a visit to an area along the Indo-Bangla border in Cachar district.

“This order aims to prevent potential law and order disturbances arising from the movement of extremist elements and unauthorized transportation of commodities and cattle across the border,” district commissioner Mridul Yadav said in his order.

Yadav issued the order invoking the administration’s powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that authorises a magistrate to take preventive steps.

Citing “urgent need” for preventive measures to tackle threats, Yadav said, “A swift action is crucial to prevent unlawful activities, which could disrupt peace and security in the region.”

The restrictions will remain in force for two months.

District officials did not comment on why the fresh restrictions were required.

The fresh order prohibits any movement within a one-kilometre belt along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cachar district between sunset and sunrise. This step aims to curtail illegal cross-border activities and ensure heightened security during vulnerable hours.

In addition, a strict ban has been imposed on any movement on the river Surma and its high banks within Cachar district during the night hours. The order also restricts fishing activities on the river Surma, with exceptions only for local residents who obtain prior permission from the Circle Officer of Katigorah, along with authorisation from the lessee. For this, a copy of such permission must be submitted to the District Magistrate and the Commandant of the 170th Battalion BSF, Dholcherra.

The district administration also imposed restrictions on carrying items such as sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, and salt by any means, including vehicles, carts, or rickshaws, between sunset and sunrise within a five-kilometre belt inside the Cachar district boundary along the Bangladesh border.

The Circle Officer of Katigorah Circle has been empowered to grant special permits for transportation after verifying the purpose and obtaining clearance from local supply officials. Copies of these permits must be forwarded to the district magistrate and the commandant of the 170th Battalion of the Border Security Force, officials said.

Cachar superintendent of police (SP) Numal Mahatta said night patrols have been intensified along the border.

“Cachar Police in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel conducted meticulous night patrols along the Indo-Bangla border, fortifying security measures and instilling enduring peace and stability,” he said.