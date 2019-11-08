Punjab Assembly backs move to let women perform kirtan at Golden Temple

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 05:56 IST

The Punjab Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to allow women to perform kirtan at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The resolution was moved by state rural development minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, who said Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev fought against caste and gender inequality throughout his life and this discrimination against women should end.

He rejected an Akali leader’s claim that according to Sikh ‘rehat maryada’ (religious code of conduct), Sikh women are not allowed to perform ‘Kirtan’ at the ‘Darbar Sahib’. He pointed out that Akali leader Jagir Kaur had sought a similar permission.

“There was no mention in the Sikh history of any discrimination against women,” said Bajwa. Only Sikh men perform ‘Kirtan’ at the Golden Temple as of now.

“...there is no instance of discrimination between man and woman in Gurbani or Sikh Gurus’ history at any level...this session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha appeals to Akal Takht jathedar and the SGPC to end this discriminatory practice that violates the essence of Gurbani,” the resolution read.