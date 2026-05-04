Bypoll election results 2026: BJP wins northeast; Congress takes Karnataka's Bagalkot | Full list of winners

In Maharashtra's Baramati, state deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar maintains a strong lead. The NCP leader contested for the key seat following the death of her husband and sitting MLA Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress won Karnataka's Bagalkot and is projected to win Davanagere South as well.

The Election Commission of India on Monday declared the results of the seven assembly seats across five states. As per the results declared by the polling body, the Bharatiya Janata Party has secured a total of four wins - Nagaland, Tripura Maharashtra's Rahuri and Gujarat.

This table will be updated as and when winners will be declared by the EC

Based on the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the voting for the bypolls in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura was held on April 9. Meanwhile, Gujarat and Maharashtra held elections on April 23.

A bypoll was also set to be held for the Ponda constituency in Goa. However, due to an order from the Bombay High Court, the voting was cancelled.

As per the Bombay HC, the bypoll process was in violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This cancellation, as per the high court, comes as a new MLA would have been in office for less than a year, with the term of the Goa legislative assembly ending on March 14, 2027.