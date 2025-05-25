Assembly bypolls in 5 constituencies to be held on June 19 | See full schedule

The Election Commission of India has released the schedule for bypolls in five assembly constituencies across four states. According to the schedule, the bypolls will be held on June 19 and the votes will be counted four days later on June 23. The Election Commission of India released the schedule for bypolls on May 25. (File/PTI)

The bypolls are being conducted to fill the vacancies in five assembly constituencies - Gujarat’s Kadi and Visavadar, Kerala’s Nilambur, Punjab’s Ludhiana West, and West Bengal’s Kaliganj.

In Gujarat, the bypolls will held to fill the posts left vacant by Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA from Kadi Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki, who passed away in February this year and Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Visavadar, Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai, who had resigned.

In Kerala, the Nilambur assembly seats remained vacant after PV Anvar, an LDF-backed MLA, resigned in January this year. He was appointed convenor of the Kerala unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), according to ANI.

Punjab’s Ludhiana West assembly seat has been vacant since AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi died in January this year. In West Bengal’s Kaliganj, the bypolls will be held to fill the assembly seat left vacant by Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed, who died in February.

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission, the gazette notification for the bypolls will be issued on Monday, May 26. The last day of making nominations will be June 2 and the last day for the scrutiny of nominations will be June 3.

Full schedule

The last day for the withdrawal of nominations has been decided June 5, which will be followed by voting on June 19 and counting on June 23.

The entire process of election will be completed before June 25, according to the schedule.

While going to cast votes, the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) shall be considered the main document of identification of a voter. However, any of the below mentioned identification documents can also be shown at the polling station:

i. Aadhar Card,

ii. MGNREGA Job Card,

iii. Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office,

iv. Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of

Ministry of Labour,

v. Driving License,

vi. PAN Card,

vii. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR,

viii. Indian Passport,

ix. Pension document with photograph,

x. Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by

Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and

xi. Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

xii. Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India