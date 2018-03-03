Assembly election results: Hung verdict likely in Meghalaya and Nagaland

A possible hung verdict seems likely in both Meghalaya and Nagaland, leaving the battle open post results, with regional players holding the key to government formation in the two north-eastern states.

As the counting of votes is in progress, the Congress emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya, leading on 28 seats as per the latest trends available on the election commission website.

The National People’s Party of Conrad Sangma is in the second place with 14 seats, followed by the BJP which is leading in 7. The chances of the two parties coming together and forming a government cannot be ruled out.

To ensure that there is no repeat of Goa and Manipur where Congress failed to form governments despite being the largest party, senior party leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath have rushed to Meghalaya to get on board some regional players and independents. The Congress is banking on the support of the United Democratic Party (UDP) to retain power in the state.

The ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) is leading in Nagaland with 14 seats while the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance is close behind with 12 seats.

It is advantage BJP in Nagaland while the Congress, which contested on 18 seats, has not been able to register a lead on any seat so far.