Assembly Elections 2018: Election Commission website develops glitch, early trends of poll hit

The revamped website of the Election Commission developed a glitch on Tuesday morning, resulting in a delay of official figures for the early trends of poll results being declared in five states, according to an official.

An election commission official familiar with the matter said that there was a “technical glitch” that the support team was trying to rectify. “We expect the website to start functioning soon,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

The election commission said on Monday it had set up a “secure infrastructure facility” for disseminating trends and results through its revamped website, http://eciresults.nic.in. “The link will start functioning from 8am on 11th December, 2018 and will show updates continuously,” the poll panel said in a statement.

On Tuesday, however, the official website showed only initial trends from counting of the postal ballots and first round of counting. The EC official said the link providing details from the counting centres across five states had developed a snag.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 11:59 IST