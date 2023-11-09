Assembly elections LIVE updates: Congress moves EC over ‘misuse’ of central agencies during polls

All eyes are on the remaining states after the first round of poll battle concluded the voting in Mizoram and southern half of Chhattisgarh. Election campaigns are at the peak in all the four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh – where the majority of the fray is between the Congress and BJP, and BRS in Telangana. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party MP Randeep Singh Surjewala during a public meeting ahead of the state assembly elections.(PTI)

From the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra has been addressing rallies as the star campaigner with the backing of ministers from his Cabinet in poll-bound states. Whereas, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are leading the fray as key campaigners along with prominent faces in respective states.

The second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh along with single-phase election in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 17. Rajasthan and Telangana will go polls on November 25 and 30, respectively.

