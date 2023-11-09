Assembly elections LIVE updates: Congress moves EC over ‘misuse’ of central agencies during polls
All eyes are on the remaining states after the first round of poll battle concluded the voting in Mizoram and southern half of Chhattisgarh. Election campaigns are at the peak in all the four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh – where the majority of the fray is between the Congress and BJP, and BRS in Telangana.
From the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra has been addressing rallies as the star campaigner with the backing of ministers from his Cabinet in poll-bound states. Whereas, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are leading the fray as key campaigners along with prominent faces in respective states.
The second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh along with single-phase election in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 17. Rajasthan and Telangana will go polls on November 25 and 30, respectively.
- Nov 09, 2023 07:00 AM IST
Assembly elections LIVE: Union minister alleges Gehlot of concealing criminal information
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday alleged Rajastan chief minster Ashok Gehlot of concealing two criminal cases against him in the affidavit he filed along with nomination papers. The Union minister also submitted a memorandum to the Rajasthan chief electoral officer regarding the issue.
"One case is related to a land scam and the other is related to robbery and rape. He hid information regarding both the cases in his affidavit which are cognisable under the Representation of the People Act," the minister said.Nov 09, 2023 06:46 AM IST
Assembly elections LIVE: Congress alleges ‘misuse’ of central agencies during polls, moves EC
The Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission over the alleged misuse of central agencies during assembly elections acting at the behest of the central government. A party delegation met the election commissioners and raised concerns over recent raids in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, alleging that it disturbs the level-playing field during the polls.Nov 09, 2023 06:38 AM IST
Assembly elections LIVE: Smriti Irani attacks Congress; ‘denied Lord Ram’s existence, now busy visiting temples'
Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani targetted the Congress as the leaders of the grand old party visit temples in the wake of assembly elections. She recalled how the erstwhile UPA government denied Lord Ram's existence and took a jibe at the Congress for their leaders visiting Hindu temples.
Irani said the Congress used to mock the BJP, asking the saffron party when the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be completed. "We are not only constructing the (Ram) temple, but also informing you that January 22 is the date of 'pran pratishtha' (consecration of the deity's idol)," she said.Nov 09, 2023 06:23 AM IST
Assembly elections LIVE: BJP's fourth list of 12 candidates released for Telangana
BJP on Wednesday released its fourth list of candidates for Telangana assembly elections. A total of 12 candidates have been named in the list including a woman.
The list was released after the BJP's Central Election Committee held a meeting on Tuesday at the party headquarters in Delhi to finalise the names of its remaining candidates for the Rajasthan and Telangana assembly polls.
