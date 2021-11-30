Home / India News / Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations) Bill among bills expected to be tabled in Parliament
Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations) Bill among bills expected to be tabled in Parliament

The Dam Safety Bill, which could not be introduced in the Rajya Sabha, is also expected to be tabled on Tuesday
Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju is scheduled to introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. (PTI Photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 09:42 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to introduce Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations) Bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The proposed law could not be tabled in the House on Monday as the proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition members.

Similarly, the Dam Safety Bill, which could not be introduced in the Rajya Sabha, is also expected to be tabled on Tuesday.

Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju is scheduled to introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

According to the provisional Question Hour calendar, 11 ministries, including cooperation, home affairs, information and broadcasting, and youth affairs and sports will take up questions in the Lok Sabha.

Reports of standing committees including that on railways, commerce, education, and sports will be tabled in both the Houses of Parliament.

