Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla meets PM Modi, gifts Axiom-4 mission patch

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 07:49 pm IST

Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the second Indian to undertake a spaceflight as part of the Axiom-4 mission, returned to India early Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the pilot of the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station (ISS), at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla in New Delhi.(Sourced)

Modi welcomed Shukla, who was wearing an ISRO astronaut's jacket, with a warm hug and walked with him with his arm on the astronaut’s shoulder.

During the meeting, Shukla presented the Axiom-4 mission patch to PM Modi and shared pictures of the Earth taken from the International Space Station.

Shukla, who became the second Indian to undertake a spaceflight as part of the Axiom-4 mission, returned to India early Sunday to a rousing welcome at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, Union minister of science and technology and earth sciences Jitendra Singh, and ISRO chairman Dr V Narayanan, among others, greeted Shukla.

As HT reported, Shukla is likely to visit his hometown, Lucknow, before returning to the capital to participate in National Space Day celebrations on August 22–23.

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission


Shukla’s mission, which was launched from Florida on June 25 and docked with the ISS a day later, concluded with his return to Earth on July 15.

During his 18-day stay in orbit, he and his fellow astronauts Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) carried out more than 60 scientific experiments and 20 outreach activities.

