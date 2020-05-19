At 39, Assam reports its biggest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 20:41 IST

With 39 new cases detected on Tuesday-the single biggest spike in a day-Assam’s tally of Covid-19 positive patients reached 155.

The state had reported 15 new cases on Monday, a day after the tally crossed 100 cases. Assam’s list also includes one patient from Nagaland who was tested and treated in Guwahati.

The state now has 107 active cases, 42 recoveries and four deaths. Two patients have migrated to West Bengal and Bihar.

“Please stay home as much as possible and follow all instructions,” Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Tuesday.

Assam has recorded a spurt in cases since inter-state movement of people stranded in other parts of the country was allowed since May 4.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Sarma revealed that the new cases were from Jorhat, Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Kamrup, Hojai, Biswanath, Nalbari, Karimganj and Kamrup Metro districts.

Most of the fresh cases were of people who are already in quarantine because they returned to the state from outside recently or those who had come in contact with persons who tested positive earlier.

Two of the new cases detected on Tuesday are the wife and daughter of a 71-year-old positive patient who was also suffering from cancer patient and died in Guwahati on Monday.