At 83, Sharad Pawar's retort to retirement calls: ‘Can still straighten some people out’

Veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar, at 83, delivered a strong message to his critics, affirming his vigour and dismissing calls for his retirement from politics. Speaking at a bullock cart race programme organised on his birthday in Haveli taluka of Pune's rural part, Pawar said he had not grown old and still had the power to “straighten some people out.” Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar speaks during a 'Saheb Kesari Bullock Cart Race' organised at Kelgaon-Charholi (Khurd) on Sunday.(Sharad Pawar-X)

The seasoned politician's statement appeared to be a firm response to a recurring narrative by his opponents, including his nephew and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar who recently urged him to step back from the political arena due to his age.

Ajit Pawar, on July 5, took a jibe at his uncle, drawing comparisons with retirement ages in other sectors. "IAS officers retire at 60, BJP leaders retire at 75, and you are 83. Are you not going to stop?" he remarked during an address to party legislators and workers in Bandra.

"You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings...But you are 83, aren't you going to stop? Give us your blessings, and we will pray that you live a long life," Ajit Pawar added.

Ajit Pawar cited examples of senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, emphasizing that their retirements allowed new leaders to emerge.

"I have a complaint with you people. You people often comment on my age that I am 84 years old, I am 83 years old, what have you people seen in me till now? I have not become old. I still have so much strength in me. I can straighten some people out," Sharad Pawar said during the race programme on Sunday.

Pawar also spoke about the bullock cart racing event, saying that it could be included in the Olympics if planned decisions are taken.

"This event is a competition of speed, strength and determination. If planned decisions are taken, then I am confident that this event can be brought to par with many other sporting events in the world, and you (bullock cart racing organisers) are doing other work as well," he added.