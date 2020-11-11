At Cabinet meet, ministers laud PM Narendra Modi for Bihar election win

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 14:55 IST

Union cabinet ministers on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar assembly polls and the by-polls across the country. Sources claimed that all Ministers, who virtually attended the cabinet meeting, congratulated PM Modi and dedicated the victory of Bihar to his vision and support that he enjoys amongst the masses.

It was one of the moments that made the meeting even more pleasant, stated one of the highly placed sources. “The Prime minister was smiling when he was congratulated on the victory. He was looking happy,” said another source.

“Can he not be happy? He has all the reason to be. The victory wasn’t an easy one and his charisma did wonders for the party as well as for the NDA,” added another source with a broad smile.

The Prime minister was the lead campaigner for the NDA alliance and addressed 12 rallies across the three phases of assembly polls in the state. Senior leaders in the party said that the core voters who used to vote for Nitish Kumar have thrown their weight behind PM Modi.

“Be it Ujjawala scheme or water to every household, women were the main beneficiaries and did vote for PM Modi. Youth too voted for the Prime Minister. Our PM’s popularity is unmatchable,” said one of the sources explaining why BJP performed well in Bihar. While there were other agenda topics that were discussed at the meeting, it was the Bihar elections results that made ministers share a light moment with the Prime minister.

The BJP performed well in Bihar and secured 74 seats out of 110 seats it contested. Whereas its ally, the JD(U) was able to win on 43 seats. On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD emerged as the single-largest party with party’s ally, the Congress, performing poorly in the polls.