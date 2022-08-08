Har Ghar Tiranga: At height of 13K feet in Uttarakhand, ITBP troops celebrate pride of tricolour

The Indian Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated the spirit of Independence Day by launching the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at 13,000 feet in Uttarakhand. In pictures uploaded on their official Twitter handle, the troops can be seen waving the tricolour. The photograph defines the vigilance and surveillance capabilities of the nation’s primary border patrol agency.

The official handle on the microblogging site is flooded with beautiful moments of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign marked by the troops to vigorously celebrate the spirit of India's 75th Independence Day, summing up the prevailing mood of the nation amid 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The ITBP troops were earlier also seen waving the Indian flag at 12,000 feet in Ladakh in July. The troops sent a message to all of India's citizens, urging them to wholeheartedly participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the government's move to have all homes display the national flag.

Several awareness campaigns and tricolour distribution programmes have been organised by the troops in collaboration with locals in parts of Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Assam, Bihar and other states.

ITBP KG School Fancy Dress program themed at #HarGharTiranga held at Seemadwar, Dehradun.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/xRoVAquEQ3 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 7, 2022

“#Himveers of ITBP Academy, Mussoorie reached out to Thatyud Degree College and organised an awareness programme in association with College Students. A rally and plantation drive were also held”, a tweet posted by the troops on August 6 read.

On August 4, the ITBP, in association with Flag Foundation of India (FFI) also installed a 72 feet high National Flag near Nag Mandir, ITBP Academy, Mussourie, dedicating the flag to the martyrs of freedom struggle by ITBP & FFI.

To facilitate the campaign, the government has amended the Flag Code to allow people to display the flag on all days a week. Other changes include lifting of restrictions on materials to be used to make the flag, and on the size of the 'Tiranga'.

Over 20 crore national flags are expected to be hoisted atop houses for the three days, between August 13 and 15, as per a PTI report, citing an official.

(With inputs from PTI)

