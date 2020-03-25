e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘At home listening to Mrs CM, says Maharashtra CM Thackeray on Covid-19 lockdown

‘At home listening to Mrs CM, says Maharashtra CM Thackeray on Covid-19 lockdown

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued a video appeal a day after people came out on the streets to buy food and other things as the state reported the number of Covid-19 jumped to 116.

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 14:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray(ANI / Twitter)
         

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is staying put at home and he has one person to thank.

The Maharashtra government had announced a complete lockdown in the state on Monday, a day before the 21-day clamped nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As many came out of their house on Tuesday morning, a day ahead of Gudi Padwa, police used force to send them back.

The Shiv Sena leader issued a video appeal a day after people came out on the streets to buy food and other things as the state reported the number of Covid-19 jumped to 116.

“I am at home listening to Mrs CM and you listen to your home minister. There is no need to panic as essential services are available,” Uddhav Thackeray said in his appeal in Marathi.

The state administration has swung into action and urged people to take the clampdown more seriously by not stepping out of their homes. The police were directed to restrain from taking unnecessary action.

“As a result of these efforts, we are getting a good response to the ‘curfew’ announced by the state and central government. Very few people have stepped out of their homes despite it being the holy day of Gudi Padwa. There are fewer complaints of police using force or resorting to lathi-charge,” an official from the state control room at Mantralaya said.

Many villages have blocked their borders by prohibiting those coming from virus -affected cities to avoid the spread.

tags
top news
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Coronavirus Live: Prince Charles, heir to British throne, tests positive
Coronavirus Live: Prince Charles, heir to British throne, tests positive
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news