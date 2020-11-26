e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
htls
Home / India News / At HTLS 2020, Rajnath Singh says PMO gives inputs, ‘never interferes’

At HTLS 2020, Rajnath Singh says PMO gives inputs, ‘never interferes’

Singh also commented on India’s security standpoint as said the country is no longer a soft target.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 20:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

In conversation with Hindustan Times Editor, Views, Prashant Jha, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never interfered in the functioning of government departments, rather gives inputs.

“Since he is the leader, you need to talk to him (the prime minister). And he gives his inputs. But there has been no interference,” Singh said while speaking in the opening session of Day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday.

Singh also commented on India’s security standpoint and said the country is no longer a soft target. “Our response to terror has seen a paradigm turn,” he stated.

Also read: ‘Another 26/11 is nearly impossible’ - Rajnath Singh at HT Leadership Summit 

On border standoff with China, the defence minister reiterated India’s commitment toward resolving tensions. “I believe countries should not be expansionists,” he added.

“Nobody can claim even an inch of Indian land... under PM Modi’s administration, there will be no compromise on India’s border, self-respect and sovereignty,” he said.

On the day that marks the anniversary of the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the defence minister said that the country’s national security policy is designed in a way that another such attack is “nearly impossible”.

The third day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 also saw State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in participation in the subsequent sessions.

tags
top news
India making all effort to resolve border issue with China: Rajnath Singh
India making all effort to resolve border issue with China: Rajnath Singh
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
India’s renewable power capacity is 4th largest in the world, says PM Modi at RE-Invest 2020
India’s renewable power capacity is 4th largest in the world, says PM Modi at RE-Invest 2020
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error
AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders witness traffic congestion due to security checks
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders witness traffic congestion due to security checks
‘Confusing & difficult to understand’: Unhappy Kohli on WTC points system
‘Confusing & difficult to understand’: Unhappy Kohli on WTC points system
‘Another 26/11 impossible’: Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
‘Another 26/11 impossible’: Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In