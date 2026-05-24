At least 16 dead in Telangana due to suspected heatstroke as temperatures soar; ₹4 lakh ex gratia announced

At least 16 people have died due to suspected heat stroke across seven districts in Telangana this summer season to date, while no deaths were reported in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh though 319 cases of sunstroke were reported in that state, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. A man rides a bicycle fitted with a makeshift canopy on a hot summer day in Hyderabad, Telangana. (PTI)

At a review meeting held by state revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday, the officials informed him about the deaths in the seven districts.

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“Jayashankar Bhupalpally district reported four deaths, while Warangal Urban, Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts recorded three deaths each. One death each was reported from Jogulamba Gadwal, Rangareddy and Suryapet districts,” an official statement from the minister’s office said.

An official, however, said on condition of anonymity that unconfirmed reports from various districts indicated that 34 people died of sunstroke till Friday. “However, the district authorities have not confirmed whether the deaths were precisely due to heatstroke,” the official said. The official statement said the state government had announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The revenue minister directed officials to expedite the compensation process without delay.

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Reddy said temperatures in the state had reached alarming levels due to the severe El Nino impact, leading to intensified heatwave conditions. He warned officials against any negligence in safeguarding public health.

According to a weather bulletin from Telangana state development planning society, several places across 19 districts in the state recorded more than 45 degrees Celsius by 5 pm on Saturday with Dummugudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Dharmapuri in Jagtial district registering the maximum temperature of 46.3 deg C.