At least 16 Epstein files, including a photo of Trump, disappear from DOJ website

At least 16 files disappeared from the US Justice Department’s public webpage hosting records related to late financier Jeffrey Epstein less than a day after they were released, including one containing a photograph showing President Donald Trump, prompting questions and demands for an explanation from Democratic lawmakers. Donald Trump seen with Jeffrey Epstein.(X/@SykesCharlie)

The missing files, which were available on Friday but no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women and photographs stored inside drawers and along a credenza.

One image showed a photograph of Trump alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Justice Department did not provide any public notice or explanation for the removal of the files and did not immediately respond to queries seeking clarification.

Trump absent from document mentions

The disappearance came amid the release of thousands of Epstein-related documents that contained the names of some of the world’s most famous figures, including former president Bill Clinton. Notably absent from the written records, however, were references to Trump, despite his documented past association with Epstein.

The department said it released only a partial tranche of the material on Friday, citing the extensive time required to review the files and the need to protect Epstein’s victims. Much of the material was heavily redacted, with several documents spanning more than 100 pages entirely blacked out.

The Trump administration was attempting to comply with a law overwhelmingly passed by Congress in November mandating the disclosure of all Epstein-related files, despite months of resistance to making the records public.

Trump’s absence from the documents stood out because his name has appeared in earlier Epstein releases, including flight manifests from Epstein’s private plane that were disclosed by the Justice Department in February. Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing and has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Photos of celebrities, past allegations

The latest release included a 1996 complaint filed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation accusing Epstein of involvement in “child pornography,” years before law enforcement began investigating his misconduct.

Photographs released on Friday showed a range of high-profile figures, including late news anchor Walter Cronkite, singers Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross, British entrepreneur Richard Branson and the former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson. The photos were largely undated and released without context, and none of the individuals have been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor also appeared in one image lying across the laps of several women. The former Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal titles over his ties to Epstein, has denied any wrongdoing.

Heavy redactions draw anger

One of Epstein’s victims, Marina Lacerda, criticised the scope of the redactions and the volume of material still being withheld.

“All of us are infuriated by this. It’s another slap in the face. We expected way more,” Lacerda told MS NOW.

The Justice Department said it is still reviewing hundreds of thousands of additional pages for potential release. The material made public includes evidence from several investigations into Epstein, along with numerous photos of Clinton, who has long been targeted by Republicans over his association with Epstein.