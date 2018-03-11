At least 20 students trapped in forest fire in Tamil Nadu’s Theni, rescue ops on

At least 20 students were trapped in a forest fire in Kurengini Hills in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district on Sunday.

On a request from chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman has instructed the Indian Air Force (IAF) to help in rescue and evacuation of students.

The Southern Command is in touch with the collector of Theni, the defence minister said. Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam has also rushed to the spot.

A fire service official from Theni told IANS that ambulances and fire tenders have been sent to the spot. Police and workers in a nearby tea estate are also helping.

The official said since the area does not have a good mobile network, full information is not available.

The Fire Department got information about the incident around 3 pm, said another fire official.

“One of the trekking team members called 108 Ambulance Service and alerted about their situation. The ambulance service then called us,” the official said.

Fire service personnel reached there armed with ropes, searchlights and other equipment to climb the hills.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter from Sulur base has gone to the spot. The helicopter will carry out a survey on the spread of the fire and its intensity.

Several students trekking in Kurankani hills in Theni were caught in the forest fire.

(With inputs from agencies)