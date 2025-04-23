At least 56 foreign terrorists active in J&K, LeT tops list: Security forces

New Delhi: Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which is said to be the key planner behind Tuesday’s attack on tourists in Pahalgam, has the highest number of active foreign terrorists in J&K, records maintained by the security forces show. At least 28 people were killed and many injured when terrorists opened fire at tourists at Baisaran meadow on Tuesday. Security forces suspect the attackers, foreign terrorists, entered J&K from Pakistan (AFP)

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the ISI-backed LeT, claimed responsibility on social media channels, but security forces and experts have dismissed this as an eyewash.

The record, cited above, also mentions that at least 56 foreign terrorists are currently active in J&K. Of these, 18 are from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), 35 from LeT, and three are associated with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). The three HM terrorists are also residents of Pakistan, an official from the security forces said.

There are also 17 local terrorists — significantly fewer than the foreign terrorists — which officials believe is a worrying trend, as foreign terrorists now outnumber local ones, the official said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take up the probe.

The purported claim by the TRF is merely a smokescreen, as the attack was carried out by LeT operatives, former J&K police chief SP Vaid told HT.

Vaid said that while there have been sporadic attacks on tourists in the past, Tuesday’s attack was the most heinous. “Local terrorists are wary of attacking tourists. They understand the impact such attacks have on the region. It’s a no-brainer that this was the work of foreign terrorists sent by their handlers in Pakistan. TRF is just a front. The attack was planned by Pakistan, which also used foreign terrorists to carry it out.”

Vaid, who served in the J&K police for over three decades, added that in the past, both local and foreign terrorists mostly targeted Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. “But this represents a shift in strategy, and it will hurt the valley badly. Tourists will cancel their bookings, hotels will be empty. People from outside will fear coming to Kashmir. This is exactly what Pakistan wants. Everyo in Kashmir should unite and stand against this,” Vaid added.