e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / At Mysore University convocation, PM Modi talks up National Education Policy

At Mysore University convocation, PM Modi talks up National Education Policy

Prime Minister Modi said the NEP 2020 was improving the future of the education sector and also empowering the youth of the country.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 13:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi (Image Credit: twitter.com/BJP4India)
PM Narendra Modi (Image Credit: twitter.com/BJP4India)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the National Education Policy was “a huge initiative to bring a fundamental change in the education setup of the country” as he addressed the centenary convocation ceremony of the University of Mysore.

PM Modi talked about NEP 2020 in his virtual address and said how it was a ‘major mission’ that will lead to ‘fundamental changes’ in the country’s education setup. “The National Education Policy is a major mission to bring fundamental changes in the education setup of our country, from pre-nursery to PhD,” he said. “We’re focusing on a multi-dimensional approach to make the capable youth of our country more competitive. We’re trying to make them flexible and adaptable for changing nature of jobs,” he added.

The Prime Minister also noted how NEP, on the one hand, is improving the future of the education sector, while on the other is also empowering the youth. He also mentioned how, at every level of education, gross enrolment of girls was higher than that of boys. “Even in higher education, and in innovation and technology, the participation of girls has increased,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also mentioned how, over the last six years, one new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), on average, has been set up by his government. One of these new IITs, he pointed out, was opened in Dharwad, which, just like the University of Mysore, is in Karnataka.

On Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), he said seven new IIMs have been opened in just six years, as compared to only 13 before 2014. On the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), he said while in the last six decades there were only seven AIIMS in operation, since 2014, almost double the number—15 – are either in operation or in process of being established.

tags
top news
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In