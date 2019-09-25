At New York meet, Donald Trump says PM Modi like ‘Father of India’

india

President Donald Trump’s bonhomie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued on Tuesday with the former being effusive with his praise.

“My personal chemistry is as good as it can get. I have great respect, great admiration and I really like him. He is a great gentleman and a great leader,” Trump told reporters after his meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Trump went on to say that he believes Modi is India’s father as well and a rock star to boot.

“I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting and he brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the Father of India...They love this gentleman to my right. People went crazy, he is like an American version of Elvis,” he said.

The two leaders carried over their bonhomie from the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston where they shared a stage for the first time and addressed a packed stadium of Indian diaspora.

Trump had joined the Modi at the Houston mega event as a “special gesture” to underscore the special bond between the two countries.

Trump who spoke first at Houston, described Modi as “America’s greatest, most loyal friend” and praised Modi for doing an “exceptional job for India”.

Modi returned the compliment saying, “From CEO to Commander in Chief, from boardrooms to the oval office, from studios to the global stage, from politics to the economy and to security, he has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere.”

