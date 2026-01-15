At Parliament event, Tharoor highlights Modi's speech ‘underlining commitment to democracy, diversity’

“Spending another day in Parliament with the Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers. Prime Minister @narendramodi addressed the opening plenary session, underlining India’s commitment to democracy and diversity,” Tharoor wrote in a post on X, adding that he also interacted with foreign delegates.

Tharoor was referencing to the 28th Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference which took place at the Central Hall of Sanvidhan Sadan.

“Chatted with some of our guests (here I am at a rare moment with the Speakers of both the UK House of Commons and House of Lords), and (during the break) in the Central Hall with Pandit Nehru looking over me!” Tharoor added.

Tharoor's previous shoutout for Modi's address A previous shoutout by Tharoor a lecture by PM Modi had drawn reactions from his party, which often has distanced itself from remarks the Thiruvananthapuram MP has made in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

In November, through a detailed post on X, Shashi Tharoor referenced the contents of PM Modi's speech during the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, and said he was “glad to have been in the audience despite battling a bad cold and cough”.

"A significant part of the speech was dedicated to overturning Macaulay's 200-year legacy of "slave mentality." PM Modi appealed for a 10-year national mission to restore pride in India’s heritage, languages, and knowledge systems," a part of the Congress MP's X post read, referencing to the prime minister's remarks during the Ramnath Goenka Lecture, organised by the Indian Express.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday said that Indian democracy means last-mile delivery and the democratic process has shown “stability, speed and scale” as he pitched for a new roadmap for Global South adding that in every international platform, India continues to raise issues beneficial to Global South.

Inaugurating the 28th Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference at the Central Hall of Sanvidhan Sadan, Modi addressed the delegates gathering in the CSPOC meeting, where he hailed India’s diversity and invited Commonwealth and Global South countries to benefit from India’s innovations.

“In India, democracy means last-mile delivery. We work for all, without any discrimination, in the spirit of public welfare. This spirit also helped lift 25 crore people out of poverty,” Modi said, as reported by HT earlier.

“In India, democracy delivers. That’s because here the people’s aspirations and hopes are given priority. To remove all hurdles in their way, we have democratised everything from process to technology. This democratic spirit is in our blood, mind and in our culture,” the PM added.

Modi continued to position India as the champion of Global South’s agenda.