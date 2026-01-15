India has transformed diversity into strength of democracy: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Indian democracy means last-mile delivery and the democratic process has shown “stability, speed and scale” as he pitched for a new roadmap for Global South adding that in every international platform, India continues to raise issues beneficial to Global South. PM Modi inaugurated the 28th Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference at the Central Hall of Sanvidhan Sadan. (PIB India)

Inaugurating the 28th Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference at the Central Hall of Sanvidhan Sadan, Modi addressed the delegates gathering in the CSPOC meeting, where he hailed India’s diversity and invited Commonwealth and Global South countries to benefit from India’s innovations.

“In India, democracy means last-mile delivery. We work for all, without any discrimination, in the spirit of public welfare. This spirit also helped lift 25 crore people out of poverty,” Modi said.

“In India, democracy delivers. That’s because here the people’s aspirations and hopes are given priority. To remove all hurdles in their way, we have democratised everything from process to technology. This democratic spirit is in our blood, mind and in our culture,” the PM added.

Modi continued to position India as the champion of Global South’s agenda.

In his address, Modi referred to “unprecedented times” and said, “ As the world is going through an unprecedented time, there is a need to make new roads for the Global South. In every global platform, India is steadfast in raising the issues that are beneficial to the Global South. During its G20 presidency, India brought the agendas of Global South at the centre of international agenda. We want the global South and commonwealth nations to benefit from our innovations.”

The PM narrated India’s growth story in front of a global audience and mentioned how the country had defied the initial scepticism of the world after India became independent.

“When India won its freedom, there were doubts that democracy won’t survive amid such diversity. But India turned this diversity into the power of democracy,” Modi said.

“There were also doubts that even if democracy somehow survives in India, the country cannot see developments. But India has proven that democratic institutions and processes can deliver stability, speed and scale,” he added.

The PM pointed out that India is the world’s fastest growing major economy, India’s UPI is world’s biggest digital payment system and the country is biggest vaccine producer, second-biggest steel producer, 3rd biggest start up ecosystem and 4th largest rail network.

“India has the 3rd largest metro network. It is the biggest milk producer and second largest rice producer,” the PM added.

Modi mentioned how India delivered vaccines and medicine to more than 150 countries during COVID pandemic.

“Many of you know India as the world’s largest democracy. Our scale is truly extraordinary. The 2024 (Lok Sabha) election was the largest democratic exercise in human history. Nearly 980 million citizens were registered to vote. The number is bigger than the population of some continents. There were more than 8,000 candidates and over 700 political parties,” he added.

Modi likened the country’s democratic system to a banyan tree.

“Indian democracy is rich in diversity. 100s of languages are spoken, over 900 tv channels, 1,000s of newspapers and periodicals are published. Very few societies can manage diversity at this scale. India celebrates such diversity because our democracy has a strong foundation. Our democracy is like a large tree supported by deep roots. Our democratic values have been tested by time, supported by diversity and strengthened generation after generation. Half of the commonwealth population lives in India. It has been our endeavour that India gives maximum contribution to the development of other countries. In the commonwealth, we are fulfilling our commitments.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is piloting the conference, announced that the aim of the conference is to “strengthen democratic dialogue, cooperation and common values.

Birla added that “in the seven decades of independent India, people oriented policies, welfare laws had empowered democracy.”

“Our impartial election process has ensured participation of all Indians in democratic process and it helped repose faith in democracy,” Birla added.