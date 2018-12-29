At PM Modi event in Ghazipur, 2 absent BJP allies signal alliance trouble in UP

Apna Dal (S) leader and Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief and UP cabinet minister Omrpakash Rajbhar, both allies of the BJP led governments at centre and the state respectively, on Saturday boycotted the rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ghazipur.

While the name of Anupriya was missing from the hoardings, Omprakash Rajbhar’s name did find a mention, but he too did not attend.

It may be mentioned that a few days back, Apna Dal (S) president Ashish Patel had announced that he and Anupriya Patel will not attend any official rally by the state government.. He alleged that the UP BJP was ignoring its allies and was not giving them due respect.

Several pockets in Ghazipur is known as stronghold of Omprakash Rajbhar. He is an MLA from Zahoorabad.

Apna Dal chief Ashish Patel earlier told ANI: “BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh are insulting the weaker sections of society because of their arrogant attitude. I appeal to the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter.”

He also added that till the matter was not solved, Apna Dal will not participate in any government programmes in the state. “Till the matter is not solved, we will not be part of any government programmes, including the Prime Minister’s event in Ghazipur. I am confident that (BJP chief) Amit Shah will hear us out,” he added.

