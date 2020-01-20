At PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’, students are the moderators

india

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 11:08 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with students, teachers and parents in the third edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

A total of 2,000 students and teachers are part of the event; 1,050 students were selected through an essay competition.

The students who will get to ask questions to the Prime Minister have been short-listed on the basis of essays submitted by them on five subjects - Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.

“It is always a delight to connect with India’s youth. Their energy and vibrancy are unparalleled. Today we would talk about numerous subjects relating to exams and even life beyond exams.,” PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

“To make this programme more student-centric, students will moderate the one-hour long program of Prime Minister. This year, four Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools students will conduct the programme,” a government release said.

A senior official said the ministry received around 2.6 lakh entries from students for the event this year. Last year, it was around 1.4 lakh entries.

PM Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ and 16 in last year’s.

This year’s event was initially scheduled for January 16 but was rescheduled due to festivals across the country.