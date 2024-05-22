 At ₹5,705 cr, TDP Guntur candidate's assets highest among LS poll contestants: ADR | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

At 5,705 cr, TDP Guntur candidate's assets highest among LS poll contestants: ADR

PTI |
May 22, 2024 07:54 PM IST

At ₹5,705 cr, TDP Guntur candidate's assets highest among LS poll contestants: ADR

New Delhi, TDP's candidate from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur Lok Sabha seat Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has assets worth 5,705 crore, the highest among the 8,360 contesting the 2024 general elections, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms.

At <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,705 cr, TDP Guntur candidate's assets highest among LS poll contestants: ADR
At 5,705 cr, TDP Guntur candidate's assets highest among LS poll contestants: ADR

BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who contested the Chevella seat in neighbouring Telangana, declared assets worth 4,568 crore while Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, the BJP's candidate from South Goa, has assets worth 1,361 crore.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Industrialist Naveen Jindal, the BJP's candidate from Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, declared assets worth 1,241 crore and Congress' Nakul Nath contesting the Chhindwara seat in Madhya Pradesh has assets worth 716 crore, the analysis by poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms showed.

TDP candidate from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, also declared assets worth 716 crore.

Those with high-value declarations also include AIADMK's Ashok Kumar from Erode Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu , and Congress' Venkataramane Gowda aka 'Star Chandru' from Mandya in Karnataka and D K Suresh from Bengaluru Rural in Karnataka , the analysis showed.

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Guna in Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya M Scindia declared assets worth 424 crore, BJD's Santrupt Misra from Cuttack in Odisha 482 crore and Congress' Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji from Kolhapur in Maharashtra declared assets worth 342 crore.

Other notable candidates with high-value assets include actor-turned-politician and BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini and the party's Jhansi candidate Anurag Sharma . Both Mathura and Jhansi Lok Sabha seats are in Uttar Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise. Five rounds of polling have been completed. The sixth and seven phases will be held on May 25 and June 1.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / At 5,705 cr, TDP Guntur candidate's assets highest among LS poll contestants: ADR

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On