New Delhi, TDP's candidate from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur Lok Sabha seat Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has assets worth ₹5,705 crore, the highest among the 8,360 contesting the 2024 general elections, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms. At ₹ 5,705 cr, TDP Guntur candidate's assets highest among LS poll contestants: ADR

BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who contested the Chevella seat in neighbouring Telangana, declared assets worth ₹4,568 crore while Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, the BJP's candidate from South Goa, has assets worth ₹1,361 crore.

Industrialist Naveen Jindal, the BJP's candidate from Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, declared assets worth ₹1,241 crore and Congress' Nakul Nath contesting the Chhindwara seat in Madhya Pradesh has assets worth ₹716 crore, the analysis by poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms showed.

TDP candidate from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, also declared assets worth ₹716 crore.

Those with high-value declarations also include AIADMK's Ashok Kumar from Erode Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu , and Congress' Venkataramane Gowda aka 'Star Chandru' from Mandya in Karnataka and D K Suresh from Bengaluru Rural in Karnataka , the analysis showed.

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Guna in Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya M Scindia declared assets worth ₹424 crore, BJD's Santrupt Misra from Cuttack in Odisha ₹482 crore and Congress' Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji from Kolhapur in Maharashtra declared assets worth ₹342 crore.

Other notable candidates with high-value assets include actor-turned-politician and BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini and the party's Jhansi candidate Anurag Sharma . Both Mathura and Jhansi Lok Sabha seats are in Uttar Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise. Five rounds of polling have been completed. The sixth and seven phases will be held on May 25 and June 1.

