Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue and the ongoing dispute over the Indus Waters Treaty with India at the United Nations on Tuesday. At UN, Pak flags Kashmir issue and Indus Waters Treaty

“Jammu and Kashmir remains one of the oldest disputes on the agenda of the UN Security Council. It is an internationally recognised disputed territory, the final disposition of which is to be made in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. No cosmetic measures can serve as a substitute for the fundamental and inalienable right of self determination of the Kashmiris as guaranteed by the relevant Security Council resolutions,” said Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar while addressing an open-high level debate at the UN.

Dar is in New York as Pakistan holds the Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of July. Dar also raised the ongoing dispute between India and Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty, which New Delhi placed into abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attacks in April.

“A 65-year-old Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan is a noteworthy example of dialogue and diplomacy working for peacefully arriving at a water sharing arrangement between two neighbours. The treaty has withstood periods of trials and tribulations in bilateral relations. It is most unfortunate and regrettable that India has chosen to illegally and unilaterally hold this treaty in abeyance on baseless grounds with the intention of withholding the flow of water to 240 million people of Pakistan, who rely on it for their livelihood and survival,” Dar went on to say.

India is expected to make a response to Dar’s speech at the UN.

HT had earlier reported that New Delhi plans to vigorously oppose key initiatives Islamabad has planned at the UN. For example, Islamabad is keen to raise the profile of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation at the United Nations. Its second signature event will be a briefing on the partnership between the OIC and the UN. The OIC has 57 member nations from West Asia, Africa and Asia. Formed in 1969, grouping has repeatedly questioned and criticised India’s handling of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Pakistan has pushed for a close partnership between the UN and the OIC on key questions of international security and global governance. However, it is understood that India has concerns about the OIC becoming a key regional partner for the UN body’s disparate and geographically dispersed membership. Given the OIC’s prior positions on issues of concern to New Delhi, India is expected to work with countries on the UN Security Council about these concerns.