IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / At workshop with 10 nations, PM Modi stresses on regional cooperation and integration
PM Modi highlighted two of his government’s flagship health schemes - Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya - as useful case studies for other countries. (ANI Photo)
PM Modi highlighted two of his government’s flagship health schemes - Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya - as useful case studies for other countries. (ANI Photo)
india news

At workshop with 10 nations, PM Modi stresses on regional cooperation and integration

  • The Prime Minister ended his speech by urging nations to focus on what unites all the countries so that the South Asian region can come together to fight against other common ills like poverty, climate crisis, and illiteracy.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for greater integration among South Asian countries as well as creation of a regional air ambulance pact. He said this while addressing a workshop on coronavirus management titled ‘Covid-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward’.

Nine countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles - participated in the event.

PM Modi gave Hindi a miss and switched over to English while addressing the workshop. After starting off with a namaste, PM Modi praised India’s response in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We created the Covid-19 emergency fund to meet the immediate cost of fighting the pandemic. We shared our resources, medicines, PPE, testing equipment, and above all we shared the most important commodity-knowledge," the Prime Minister said.

Talking about the regional air ambulance system, PM Modi said, “Can our civil aviation ministries create a regional air ambulance agreement for medical contingencies? Can we create a regional platform for collating, compiling, data about the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines among our population? Can we similarly create a regional network for promoting technology driven epidemiology for preventing future pandemics?”

PM Modi highlighted two of his government’s flagship health schemes - Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya - as useful case studies for other countries.

“Beyond Covid can we also save our successful public health policies and schemes. From India our Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya scheme may be useful case studies for our friends in the region. Such collaborations can become the pathway for greater regional collaboration amongst us in other areas too” he said at the online workshop

The Prime Minister ended his speech by urging nations to focus on what unites all the countries so that the South Asian region can come together to fight against other common ills like poverty, climate crisis, and illiteracy. He added that for 21st century to be the Asian century, greater integration is needed for the countries of South Asia and Indian Ocean Island.

“If we focus on all that unites us our region can overcome not only the present pandemic but our other challenges too,” PM Modi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus prime minister narendra modi saarc nation
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Tamil Nadu custodial death case: Trial begins after eight months

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:03 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation, which took over the probe into the case in July, has charged the nine for wrongful confinement and murder
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers blocked train tracks as part of a four-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest
Farmers blocked train tracks as part of a four-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest
india news

'Rail roko agitation passed off without any untoward incident': Indian Railways

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:17 PM IST
"Train movement in all zones is normal now. Few trains were stopped in some areas but now train operation is normal," the Indian Railways said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banks have to deduct TDS at 10% if the interest income is more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 or <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in case of senior citizens, in a financial year.(Reuters )
Banks have to deduct TDS at 10% if the interest income is more than 40,000 or 50,000 in case of senior citizens, in a financial year.(Reuters )
india news

News updates from HT: Banks to deduct TDS at higher rates for senior citizens

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
india news

PM Modi calls for cooperation among South Asian states on medical emergencies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Pakistan’s representatives participated in a meeting organised by India after a long gap, though the country was part of a meeting of Saarc leaders convened by Modi in March last year to forge a coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi highlighted two of his government’s flagship health schemes - Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya - as useful case studies for other countries. (ANI Photo)
PM Modi highlighted two of his government’s flagship health schemes - Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya - as useful case studies for other countries. (ANI Photo)
india news

At workshop with 10 nations, PM Modi stresses on regional cooperation

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister ended his speech by urging nations to focus on what unites all the countries so that the South Asian region can come together to fight against other common ills like poverty, climate crisis, and illiteracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'We will harvest as well as protest': Tikait, vows to continue farm laws stir

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:21 PM IST
In the latet bid to intensify their protests, the farmers have given a call for 'rail roko' on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nana Patole. (HT archive)
Nana Patole. (HT archive)
india news

Maharashtra Congress threatens to block Bachchan, Akshay Kumar films

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Nana Patole slammed the actors for their silence over the fuel price, asking why the two have not spoken out against the rise like they did when the Congress-led the Central government until 2014
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. (File photo)
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. (File photo)
india news

Shringla urges interaction among strategic affairs analysts of India, Russia

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Shringla arrived in Moscow on Tuesday on his first foreign trip this year and called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and held wide ranging talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting.(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting.(ANI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi says UP govt crushing honour of women, human rights

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Gandhi's tweet comes after two girls of the same family were found dead in their field in Unnao district on Wednesday evening. A third girl is critical in a hospital in Kanpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

One killed, two hurt in two accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • For the second time in three days there has been a fatal accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haldiram's is the largest snacks maker in the country.(Twitter @NagpurHaldirams)
Haldiram's is the largest snacks maker in the country.(Twitter @NagpurHaldirams)
india news

Haldiram's partners with Futurelife to bring nutritional product range to India

Posted by Arpan RaiPTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The two companies on Thursday announced the launch of a range of four products -- Smart Foods, Smart Oats and Ancient Grains, Crunchy Granola and High Protein-- in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of foreign envoys, on a two-day visit to Jammu &amp; Kashmir, arrived in Jammu on Thursday.(Reuters File Photo)
A group of foreign envoys, on a two-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, arrived in Jammu on Thursday.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Big recovery of assault rifles and ‘war-like’ stores from forest area in Jammu

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:28 PM IST
  • Persistent and coordinated joint search by Indian Army and police, duly supported by local intelligence units, led to the successful unearthing of weapons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Assam and Meghalaya will have a direct connection with West Bengal through this bridge," Nitin Gadkari said.(PTI)
“Assam and Meghalaya will have a direct connection with West Bengal through this bridge," Nitin Gadkari said.(PTI)
india news

Nitin Gadkari hails flagging off of bridge between Assam, Meghalaya

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:21 PM IST
“Demand for a bridge over river Brahmaputra, between Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya, is 10 years old. With this, distance between Dhubri and Phulbari will be shortened,” Gadkari said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

Tripura policewoman among two held in drug smuggling case

By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Two people, including a
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign envoys being welcomed as they arrive in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)
Foreign envoys being welcomed as they arrive in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)
india news

Foreign envoys visit Jammu, to meet politicians before return

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:12 PM IST
On the first day of their visit on Wednesday, the envoys interacted with elected representatives of all political parties in Srinagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP