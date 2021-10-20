At CBI-CVC meet, PM calls for zero tolerance to corruption

iPrime Minister Narendra Modi called on the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Central Vigilance Commission to have a “zero tolerance” policy towards corruption and ensure that there were no safe havens for those committing crimes against the country.

Addressing a joint conference of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) virtually, Modi said that over the past seven years, the work of his government has given people faith that corruption can be stopped.

“People of the country have faith today that they will get benefits of government schemes without any give and take or without any middlemen.”

Comparing this with the record of the previous government he said they lacked the will to control corruption.

“The way the earlier government functioned, it lacked the political and administrative will to fight corruption. Today, there is a political will and administrative reforms are also being carried out to achieve the goal.”

The second term of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government was marked by several high profile corruption scandals and a popular protest against corruption and it is widely believed that its loss in the 2014 elections was partly on account of this. PM reminded the officers about their responsibility. “You have to remember that your partnership is with this ‘mitti’ (soil), with Maa Bharti (Mother India).”

