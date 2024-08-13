Atishi cannot hoist national flag on Independence Day on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal: GAD official

As uncertainty looms over who will hoist the national flag during the official Delhi government function on Independence Day, the General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday said Atishi cannot do so on behalf of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in the excise policy case. Atishi (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

This comes a day after GAD minister Gopal Rai directed the department to make necessary arrangements for Atishi to hoist the national flag, as Arvind Kejriwal desired.

“It is absolutely clear that the above communication (Minister Letter) does not qualify in the permissible communication which can be sent outside prison…Any communication, written or oral, in contravention of the rules quoted above, is not legally valid and therefore cannot be acted upon,” the additional chief secretary of GAD, Navin Kumar Chaudhary, wrote.

According to the department, Independence Day and Republic Day are national events with supreme constitutional sanctity.

“There are detailed laid down provisions for celebrating them as per the stature they deserve. Any deviations thereto or subjugation thereof will not only undermine the sanctity associated with them but may also amount to statutory illegality,” the letter said.

The department added that while it sought the convenience of Arvind Kejriwal for his availability for the Independence Day function, the CM has indicated his non-availability being in judicial custody.

“The issue has, therefore, been brought to the kind notice of the higher authorities, and the decision is awaited. General Administration, along with all concerned departments, are making all arrangements for the Independence Day Function at Chhatrasal Stadium as per past practice,” it said.

Kejriwal's letter to LG

Kejriwal wrote to Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena saying Atishi would hoist the national flag in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme. The L-G office, however, maintained that they did not receive any communication from the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Tihar jail authorities informed Kejriwal that his letter to the LG was an “abuse of privileges” granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules and, therefore, it was not sent to the addressee.

(With inputs from ANI)