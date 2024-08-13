Watch: Manish Sisodia visits Delhi school with Atishi, students tie rakhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia and Delhi education minister Atishi visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar for a briefing interaction on Tuesday, days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in excise policy case. Students tie Rakhi to Manish Sisodia ahead of Raksha Bandhan(ANI)

In a video shared by news agency ANI, students can be seen tying rakhis to Manish Sisodia, the former education minister.

Manish Sisodia was released on bail by the Supreme Court on Friday over corruption and money laundering cases related to the Delhi's excise policy scam. Walking out of the jail after 17 months, he hailed the power of the Constitution in ensuring his release.

He held portfolios of 18 departments, including education, finance, excise, health and PWD among others, besides being the deputy of Kejriwal before his resignation and arrest by the CBI in February 2023.

On the day of his release, Delhi minister Atishi hailed Sisodia as the “father of Delhi’s education revolution”.

Inaugurating a Sarvodaya Co-Ed School in Delhi’s Dwarka, Atishi said, “The day when Manish Sisodia got bail, the school, the foundation of which was laid by him, is being inaugurated,” adding, “This school is better than all private schools in Delhi.”

The former chief minister has been visiting temples and meeting senior AAP leaders in the run up to assembly polls in Haryana and Delhi.

Sisodia convened a high-level meeting of AAP leaders at his residence on Sunday in preparations for the elections. On Monday, he also held a meeting with all the volunteers from his Patparganj assembly constituency to resolve important issues.

The party will kick-start its campaign in Deli with a padyatra headed by Sisodia on August 14. The yatra, AAP leaders said, will tell people about the "tendency" of the BJP to obstruct work and cause distress to them.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. Congress could not win a single seat in the Delhi assembly polls held in 2020. While the AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, the BJP secured eight.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)