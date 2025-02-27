Atishi claims AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi assembly for ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans

Leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Atishi on Thursday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were suspended from the House for three days for raising ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans. Former Delhi CM and Assembly LOP Atishi addresses the media on CAG Report tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Shrikant Singh/ANI)

"The BJP crossed the limits of dictatorship after coming to power. Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were suspended from the House for three days for raising slogans of 'Jai Bhim'. And today "AAP" MLAs are not even being allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha premises. This has never happened in the history of Delhi Legislative Assembly that elected MLAs are not being allowed to enter the Assembly premises," the former Delhi chief minister said in an X post.

At least 21 AAP MLAs including Atishi were suspended from the Delhi assembly for three days for disrupting Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's inaugural address to the newly constituted House on Tuesday.

The proposal for their suspension was moved by Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma and passed through a voice vote in the House.

The suspended MLAs will not be allowed to participate in the assembly proceedings on February 27 and 28.

ALSO READ: CAG report: Atishi blames old policy for corruption; BJP takes 'black deeds' dig

“There will be a discussion on CAG in the House. A 'diverting attention' motion has been proposed (by AAP)... The names of members of the assembly who want to speak on CAG are poring in large numbers... The intention behind delaying (CAG report by AAP) was to prevent the truth from reaching the people,” Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta said on Thursday.

BJP vs AAP showdown over CAG report

On Tuesday, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the assembly claimed that the Delhi government suffered cumulative losses of over ₹2,000 crore due to the 2021-2022 excise policy for reasons ranging from weak policy framework to deficient implementation.

The report, one of 14 on the previous Aam Aadmi Party government’s performance, was tabled by the new chief minister Rekha Gupta of the BJP on the very second day of the first session of the newly elected Delhi Assembly.

ALSO READ: What CAG report on Delhi's liquor policies claims: 10 key takeaways

The 208-page report including annexures flagged alleged violations in the process of issuing licences and pointed out that recommendations of an expert panel, formed to suggest changes for the formation of the now scrapped policy, were reportedly ignored by then deputy chief minister and excise minister Manish Sisodia.

(With PTI inputs)