Atishi says Arvind Kejriwal not convicted, won't resign; BJP demands 'better CM'

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday demanded Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, saying the national capital deserves a "better CM". The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, has made it clear that Kejriwal has no plans to hand over the reins of Delhi because "he has not been convicted". Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi addresses a press conference.(ANI)

"The people of Delhi deserve a better CM. They deserve a CM who can give them an honest government, a transparent government, not an accused of a serious corruption charge, who wishes to augment his own income and run a government from behind bars," BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said.

Earlier, AAP leader Atishi said there was no rule in the Constitution or law that requires Arvind Kejriwal to resign as chief minister of Delhi. Citing the Representation of the People Act, she said Kejriwal has not been convicted in any case yet and that he enjoys an overwhelming majority.

"There are two constitutional and legal provisions related to this in our country. Representation of the People Act says that if you have a conviction for more than two years, then you cannot remain a public representative. Arvind Kejriwal has not been convicted...Arvind Kejriwal enjoys the overwhelming majority of the Delhi Assembly, so there is no reason for Arvind Kejriwal to resign. If Arvind Kejriwal resigns today then it will be a very simple and straightforward solution for the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the opposition governments," she said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Atishi claimed four AAP leaders, including herself, would be arrested soon as the BJP wants to jail the party's second rung of leadership.

Per Atishi, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Durgesh Pathak and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha would be arrested.

"I was approached by the BJP through a person very close to me who asked me to join the BJP to save and enhance my political career. Or I will be arrested within a month," she claimed.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, meanwhile, said she was lying.

"Since Kejriwal has stated that the excise policy case accused and AAP leader Vijay Nair, who is in jail, used to report to Atishi and Bharadwaj, the AAP leaders are fighting among them. Atishi by saving her skin has led Chadha and Pathak in trouble," he said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Arvind Kejriwal had fooled Atishi.

"No one except Arvind Kejriwal has fooled you. He has destroyed several lives before her," Sirsa said in a video statement on Tuesday.

"Atishi claims that he has gotten a message. She should reveal the name of her close aide so that the ED can arrest him," he added.

He also said the BJP will not accept a corrupt leader like Atishi.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested last month. On Monday, a Delhi court sent him to judicial custody.

With inputs from ANI, PTI