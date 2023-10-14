News / India News / 'ATM to fund elections': BJP links 42 crore cash recovery to Congress

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Oct 14, 2023 06:42 PM IST



Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday linked with the Congress the recovery of 42 crore by the Income Tax department in Bengaluru on Friday. At a press conference, the politician alleged the accused contractor had labelled the previous BJP government in Karnataka as "40 percent commission government" and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the behest of the Congress.

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42 crores bundled in 23 boxes found at Bengaluru contractor's house
The minister accused the Congress of treating Karnataka as its "ATM to fund elections in other states''.

"It's disheartening to see that Karnataka has, in the hands of the chief minister and deputy chief minister, transformed into an ATM for the 'INDI looto yatra'."

He was referring to the elections in five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

“We must remember the name of a person, Ambikapathy, the contractor who, on behalf of the Congress, had written to the prime minister in July-August last year labelling the erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka as 40 per cent commission government," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He said 42 crore were recovered from the contractor's house.

He said Ambikapathy and other contractors, acting on the behalf of Congress, had propagated a false corruption narrative against the BJP, which misled the people of Karnataka and resulted in the party's loss.

"It is clear that this was a massive drama they had orchestrated and behind the drama was a singular objective — corruption. Unfortunately, the voters in Karnataka were misled by this narrative and Congress grabbed power," he added.

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association had written to PM Modi alleging elements of the erstwhile government would demand a hefty cut for all public projects.

Also read: 42 crore bundled in 23 boxes found at Bengaluru contractor's house in Income Tax raid

The income tax department said on Friday raided the premises linked to the contractor in Bengaluru.

"Congress believes in fake guarantees, lies and corruption. Corruption is embedded in the DNA of Congress. We saw this in Karnataka, and now they want to use the same political strategy in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan," Chandrasekhar alleged.

While the BJP and the JDS had alleged the cash was commission from contractors meant to fund the polls, the Congress called the raids politically motivated.

The money was hidden in 20 cardboard boxes kept under a bed in the house of Ambikapathy's relative.

