ATM withdrawal, gas cylinder prices: Changes expected from Feb 1

The people will face some changes in ATM withdrawal and other rules from February 1, on the day finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget.

Here is a look at some of the rules coming into effect from tomorrow:

Price of gas cylinders: The oil marketing companies are expected to revise the price of the LPG cylinders from Monday. There was no price increase in the month of January. These prices are fixed on the first of evey month.

PNB to change ATM withdrawal rules: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) is changing its ATM withdrawal rules from February 1. PNB, one of the country's largest public sector banks, has said that it is restricting financial as well as non-financial transactions from non-EMV ATM machines from Monday. The bank has decided to implement this change to stop ATM fraud.

Resumption of e-catering service: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said in a statement on Friday that it will resume its e-catering services at 62 stations from February 1, Mint reported. "The company will resume E-catering services at a selected number of stations (62 stations) in first phase w.e.f. 1 February 2021 onwards," the IRCTC said in the statement.

New Covid-19 SOPs: The government has released revised standard operating procedure (SOPs) for Covid-19 behaviour which will be effective from February 1. The government has allowed opening up for swimming pool for everyone and allowed 100 per cent seating capacity in cinema theatres. Till now, it was limited to a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity. Issuing new guidelines for containment and surveillance, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) also asked the civil aviation ministry to further open up international air travel in consultation with it.

Union Budget: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget on February 1. It will be seen as a continuation of the string of economic packages that Sitharaman had to announce in the last few months amid the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the start of the budget session of Parliament on Friday. The budget can see duties reduced on furniture, raw materials, chemicals and rubber products, Hindustan Times' sister publication Hindustan reported.