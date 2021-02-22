IND USA
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA(Photo @VMBJP)
india news

Atmosphere in Kerala is favourable towards BJP, says V Muraleedharan

"The vote share in 2016 was around 15%; it went up in the Lok Sabha elections and then further up in the local body polls," he said.
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:12 AM IST

Minister of state for external affairs and former BJP Kerala president V Muraleedharan speaks to Smriti Kak Ramachandran about the upcoming assembly polls in the state. Edited excerpts:

What is the BJP’s expectation in terms of seats and vote share in the upcoming elections?

The vote share in 2016 was around 15%; it went up in the Lok Sabha elections and then further up in the local body polls. We are now somewhere around 17%. Generally, in Kerala, the BJP’s vote share used to be the highest in the Lok Sabha followed by the local body and then the assembly. My expectation is that we will be somewhere between 17 and 20%... the overall atmosphere in the state is favourable towards the BJP. People are disenchanted with both the Communist and the Congress.

E Sreedharan is in his 80s. His joining is being compared to the entry of S Sreesanth, who did not win in Thiruvananthapuram.

There is a difference between Sreesanth and Sreedharan. In Sreesanth’s case, perhaps, we made a mistake because he is basically from Cochin and he wanted to contest the elections in Cochin and suburbs but was fielded from Trivandrum. That place had no connect with him. The second is people look at Sreesanth as a cricketer, he has a good following too, but Sreedharan has been in public service connected with improving living (condition) and issues of livelihood. As for age, he is still very agile and dynamic...

What are the poll planks?

People are fed up with corruption and vote bank politics of both the UDF and LDF. Kerala (government) seems to be propagating to the country and to the world that they are the best, but in every respect, this government has failed whether it is response to Covid-19, employment or financial management. We will ensure that there is no vote bank politics, no corruption.

What plans does the BJP have to generate employment in the state? There is a large section that has lost jobs because of Covid-19.

The Union government initiated many activities on that front. The skill development ministry has been authorised to initiate efforts to see what kind of employment can be provide to those who came back. The BJP says that if Kerala has to become a society which not just depends on the money order economy, (then) it should become an income generating society within Kerala. Kerala’s income and finances are mostly dependent on the remittances from other states or other countries. We have to convert it into an economy which depends on manufacturing and efforts within the state.

The Congress has raised the Sabarimala issue again.

The last time (2019 polls) when Sabarimala happened and made a huge impact, I admit that it helped the Congress because people were so angry against the Left front, they said there should be a sure shot method of defeating them and that was the Congress. We will ensure that no such vote bank politics happens now. People voted for the Congress but have understood it is no different. After the polls, they have not made any effort, now just before the elections they again raised the issue.

Do you see the Congress’s resurgence or is it a contest between the BJP and Left?

It is a serious tri-cornered contest. I won’t say it is completely irrelevant, but the Congress is not on an upswing; they are in a sunset mode.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the floor test will be done by 5pm and that the voting shall take place by show of hands. (HT File Photo)
india news

Puducherry floor test today: Numbers, process and more

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Puducherry assembly now has seven vacancies, resulting in an effective strength of 26. The simple majority figure is 14 after Sunday’s resignations.
An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, US.(File Photo / REUTERS)
india news

Middle class must curb electricity consumption

By Bharati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:31 AM IST
A research conducted by Prayas, an organisation working on energy, reveals that residential consumption is increasing inequitably.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
india news

Adityanath raises 'love jihad' and Sabarimala issues to hit out at Kerala govt

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Inaugurating the ‘Vijay Yatra’ led by state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, K Surendran in north Kerala’s Kasaragod ahead of the assembly elections, the UP CM said that in 2009 when the Kerala high court sought action against love jihad both [the parties] were in a hurry to deny it.
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sinovac's vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination for medical workers at the Istora Senayan stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
india news

LIVE: Covid-19 deaths near 500,000 in US as tally tops 28 million

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:56 AM IST
The US, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 infection tallies globally. The US also tops in terms of death, followed by Brazil, Mexico and India respectively.
Three girls were found in a field with their hands tied on February 17. Two later died of poisoning, while another is undergoing treatment. (PTI)
india news

Eight booked for spreading 'false information' over Unnao case

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:04 AM IST
In a press release, the police identified the accused as Nilim Dutta, Abhay Kumar Azad, Suraj Kumar Baudh, Rahul Kumar Diwakar, Nawab Satpal Tanvar and Vijay Ambedkar, along with two news portals.
With the removal of widespread disparity in civic amenities between rural and urban habitats, the economic development of rural areas will take a new trajectory.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
india news

Rural experience: Fewer legal aid clinics, police personnel

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:54 AM IST
The pandemic left the already overburdened justice system overwhelmed and as a result the most vulnerable among us are in serious peril.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(ANI)
india news

Disengagement process in east Ladakh over, says Rajnath

By HT Correspondent, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:25 AM IST
While speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s youth conference in Salem district in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Singh said: “As defence minister I have to tell you about what is happening in the India-China standoff.”
The resolution also made a pointed reference to the India-China standoff along the LAC and said, “India will not let any expansionist strategy succeed on its borders. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has proved this at every given opportunity.”(Twitter/narendramodi)
india news

BJP resolution lauds agri laws, Covid fight

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The resolution, passed at the end of a daylong national office bearers’ meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also praised the Union government’s response to the Covid pandemic, its economic management amid a global slump and efforts at ensuring the passage of new farm and labour laws.
Cyber security firms collect information from all web platforms, including Dark Web forums, to prevent real-time attacks on leaked data, actionable intelligence on illegal drug and medication trades and insider-threat monitoring.(Shutterstock)
india news

Cyber security brass steps in as experts flag delay in fixing lapses

By Binayak Dasgupta, Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:07 AM IST
Late on Saturday, Jackson published a blog with an overview of the vulnerabilities that, without citing specifics, mentioned the discovery of 35 instances of credentials pairs, 3 instances of sensitive files, over 13,000 personally identifiable information instances, dozens of police FIRs.
India has already requested OPEC and its allies, including Russia (together known as OPEC+) to immediately restore the output that was substantially cut to stabilise crude prices when the Covid-19 pandemic began raging and most of the global economies were under lockdowns, the officials said. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

India may turn to Iran, Venezuela for oil imports

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:20 AM IST
India has already requested OPEC and its allies, including Russia to immediately restore the output that was substantially cut to stabilise crude prices when the Covid-19 pandemic began raging and most of the global economies were under lockdowns
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

'Nothing short of extortion': Sonia to PM

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:54 AM IST
For over 10 days, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing. In Mumbai, petrol is at an all-time high of 97 a litre, while diesel crossed the 88 mark.
Other than Maharashtra, regions such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu &amp; Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are all experiencing what appears to be the start of a second Covid wave. (Representative Image)(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
india news

States asked to step up testing

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:34 AM IST
The direction comes at a time when states such as Maharashtra have seen a clear second wave of infections rising over the past fortnight, forcing the reintroduction of social curbs such as lockdowns amid fears of mutant strains gaining ground.
Three died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries at the hospital.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
india news

4 killed in road accident in Himachal's Mandi, CM announces 4 lakh ex-gratia

ANI, Mandi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:29 PM IST
"Himachal Pradesh government has decided to give ex-gratia of 4 lakhs each to the family of the people who lost their lives in this accident. Treatment of the injured will be free of cost," the Chief Minister said.
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait .
india news

Will soon visit Gujarat to mobilise support for farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait

PTI, Ghaziabad
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:23 PM IST
He said this as he met visiting groups of supporters from Gujarat and Maharashtra at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he has been camping along with his supporters since November.
