Attention, IT professionals! US to conduct rare 2nd lottery for H-1B visa, details here

The United States has announced that it will conduct another lottery for the H-1B visa, providing a rare second chance to the hundreds of IndiaIT professionals who were not successful in the first random selection. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) decided to conduct the rare second lottery for H-1B visas after it was seen that the last computerised draw of lots, held earlier this year, did not raise enough Congressional mandated H-1B visas.

“We recently determined that we needed to select additional registrations to reach the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 numerical allocations," the USCIS said in a statement. "On July 28, we selected previously submitted electronic registrations using a random selection process.”

H-1B visa second lottery: Petitions begin next week

The USCIS said that it has already started selecting the registrations submitted earlier; however, the petition filing period will begin on August 2 and close on November 3. Initially, the filing period for those with selected registrations for FY 2022 was from April 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021.

"Individuals with selected registrations will have their myUSCIS accounts updated to include a selection notice, which includes details of when and where to file," the USCIS explained, providing details of the random selection process.

H-1B visa second lottery: Who will be eligible?

H-1B cap-subject petitions can only be filed by those petitions whose registrations have been selected for FY 2022, the USCIS said.

“Registration selection only indicates that petitioners are eligible to file H-1B cap-subject petitions; it does not indicate that the petition will be approved. Petitioners filing H-1B cap-subject petitions, including those petitions eligible for the advanced degree exemption, must still submit evidence and establish eligibility for petition approval based on existing statutory and regulatory requirements,” the USCIS added.

H-1B visa second lottery: How to file petitions?

H-1B cap-subject petitions must be properly filed at the correct service center and within the filing period indicated on the relevant registration selection notice, the USCIS said.

There is no provision for online filing. Petitioners must file their respective H-1B petitions on paper and include a printed copy of the applicable registration selection notice with the FY 2022 H-1B cap-subject petition.

The H-1B visa is the most sought-after among Indian information technology (IT) professionals since it is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations requiring theoretical or technical expertise. Several tech companies in the US depend on the H-1B visa to hire thousands of workers from nations like India and China each year.