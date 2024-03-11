Author Jernail S Anand awarded honorary PhD by UEM Jaipur

The University of Engineering & Management (UEM) Jaipur conferred an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (honoris causa) degree upon Dr Jernail S. Anand, a celebrated contemporary author from Punjab, Chandigarh, at its 9th Convocation ceremony. The ceremony was graced by chief guest Kapil Garg, IPS (Retd.), former Director General of Police, Rajasthan. Dr. Jernail S. Anand, a celebrated and award winning author of 161 books.

Dr Anand, a prolific writer with over 161 books to his name spanning poetry, fiction, non-fiction, and spiritual works, was recognised for his exceptional contributions to world literature and poetry.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Anand expressed his gratitude to the university for acknowledging the significance of literature and poetry. He said that sciences like Engineering and Management were necessary to make the youth capable of world class professionalism, while Literature is essential for improving the quality of life vis-a-vis the spiritual being of man.

Both the streams must come together so that we have a complete human being, Dr Anand said.

He added that the focus should be not on creating successful men, but on great human beings.

Dr. Anand is the recipient of the prestigious Charter of Morava, the highest international recognition for creativity bestowed by the Serbian Writers Association, Belgrade. His name is etched on the Poets' Rock, a landmark dedicated to poetry in Serbia. Dr Anand's literary prowess extends to the creation of nine epics, including the highly acclaimed work featuring the phenomenal neo-mythological figure, Lustus, which has been hailed as the book of the millennium.