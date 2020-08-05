Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony LIVE updates: Ayodhya decked up for bhoomi pujan

The foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram temple will be held in Ayodhya today. As many as 175 people have been invited for the event where PM Modi will lay the first brick for the temple. From Varanasi to Tamil Nadu, many devotees have sent gifts for the ceremony, like silver bricks and coins.

Special prayers were started on Monday and will culminate with the PM laying the foundation stone for the temple. The city has been decorated with paintings depicting scenes from the Ramayana. The Uttar Pradesh government has also made elaborate security arrangement for the event.

Apart from the state police, the NSG commandos have also been kept on stand-by. The invitations for the ceremony have been kept limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will witness the event from New Delhi via video-conferencing.

Follow Ram temple foundation laying ceremony latest updates here

8:30 am IST Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is personally monitoring the arrangements for the Ram temple bhoomi pujan, said the ceremony is a “dream come true.” “I am overjoyed, our five-century-long struggle and wait is going to end --all because of the perseverance and reverence of the devotees,” he added.



