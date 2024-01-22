Ayodhya Ram temple: Sun rays will illuminate Ram Lalla's forehead each Navami at 12pm for 6 minutes

A unique feature of the Ayodhya Ram temple is the Surya Tilak mechanism, designed to ensure that the Sun's rays fall on the forehead of Lord Ram's idol at noon on 'Sriram Navami' day every year for about 6 minutes, union minister Jitendra Singh said. Representative Image: An elderly devotee offers prayers on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishthan', in Chennai, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.( (PTI Photo/ R Senthilkumar))

Ram Navami, celebrated on the ninth day of the first month of the Hindu calendar, usually in March-April, marks the birthday of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The science & technology minister said in a statement that the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru provided technical support on the Sun's path and Optica.

“Gearbox and reflective mirrors/lenses have been arranged such that sun rays from third floor near shikara will be brought to Garbha Griha using well-known principles of tracking Sun’s path,” he said.

'Scientists have ensured the Ram Mandir structure to be earthquake-proof'

Singh said, CSIR-CBRI Roorkee (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Central Building Research Institute) has played a crucial role in the early stages of the Ram Mandir construction.

The institute has contributed to the structural design of the main temple, the design of the Surya Tilak mechanism, vetting the design of the temple foundation, and implementing Structural Health Monitoring of the main temple.

He also mentioned that CSIR-NGRI Hyderabad (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Geophysical Research Institute) provided significant inputs on foundation design and seismic/earthquake safety. Additionally, several IITs and expertise from ISRO's space technologies were involved in the construction of this grand structure.

How did government science institutes aid in building the Ram Mandir?

• CSIR-CBRI Roorkee contributed to the structural design of the Ram Temple.

• CSIR-NGRI Hyderabad provided insights into foundation design and seismic safety.

• DST-IIA Bengaluru (Department of Science and Technology - Indian Institute of Astrophysics) offered technical support for the Sun's path, specifically Surya Tilak.

• CSIR-IHBT Palampur (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology) contributed to the blooming of tulips for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.