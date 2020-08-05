Ayodhya set for grand Ram Temple ceremony today

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 09:38 IST

Ayodhya: The sacred temple town is all set for a historical occasion on Wednesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir at around 12:44 pm on Wednesday after the 135-year-old dispute was settled following a favourable Supreme Court (SC) ruling on November 9, 2019.

PM Modi will also create history, when he becomes the first PM to visit Ram Janmabhoomi and offer his prayers.

The PM’s chopper is slated to land at around 11:30 am at the makeshift helipad at Saket PG Degree College ground.

Initially, the PM will offer his prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple, and later at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Vedic rituals have started at Ram Janmabhoomi from around 9.30 am, where 21 priests are presiding over religious ceremonies.

The three-day rituals that had started on Monday (August 3) will culminate with PM Modi performing bhumi pujan at the sanctum–sanctorum of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi by using a 40-kilogram silver brick.

The brick has been donated by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant that was set up following the apex court ruling last year.

However, the brick will not be used for the shrine’s construction.

The PM is also slated to plant a parijat sapling after the bhumi pujan.

Ayodhya is out of bounds for vehicular traffic and police personnel has been deployed across the town because of the dignitaries’ visit.

Around 175 guests, including yoga guru Baba Ramdev, have been invited to attend the ceremony, who are expected to arrive by 10 am.

Salil Singhal, the nephew of late Vishwa Hindu President (VHP) president Ashok Singhal, will be the host of Wednesday’s ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Baghwat and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das will share the dais with PM Modi in a bid to maintain social distancing norms because of the nationwide raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, will also be present on the occasion.