Ayodhya verdict out, a look at the road ahead

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 17:31 IST

In historic verdict Saturday, the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that a temple would be built at the 2.77-acre piece of land in Ayodhya and ordered the government to give Muslim parties an alternative 5-acre plot in a prominent place.

According to the court order, the Central Government shall, within three months set up of a trust with a Board of Trustees or any other appropriate body under Section 6 the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act 1993.

Possession of the inner and outer courtyards of Ram Janambhoomi shall be handed over to the Board of Trustees of the Trust or to the body so constituted.

The Central Government will be at liberty to make suitable provisions in respect of the rest of the acquired land by handing it over to the Trust or body for management and development in terms of the scheme framed in accordance with the above directions; and

Possession of the disputed property shall continue to vest in the statutory receiver under the Central Government, until in exercise of its jurisdiction under Section 6 of the Ayodhya Act of 1993, a notification is issued vesting the property in the trust or other body.

Simultaneously, with the handing over of the disputed property to the Trust or body, a suitable plot of land admeasuring 5 acres shall be handed over to the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Delivering a unanimous judgment Saturday morning, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the faith of the Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed.