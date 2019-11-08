Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:03 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to “further strengthen the great tradition of peace, unity and goodwill of India” and not see the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit on Saturday as victory or loss.

“The Supreme Court’s decision on Ayodhya is coming tomorrow. For the past few months, the matter was being heard continuously in the Supreme Court, the whole country was watching eagerly. During this period, the efforts made by all sections of the society to maintain an atmosphere of goodwill are greatly appreciated,” the Prime Minister said on Twitter in Hindi.

“Keeping the honour of the judiciary of the country paramount, all the sides of the society, socio-cultural organisations, all the parties who have made efforts to create a harmonious and positive atmosphere in the past are welcome. Even after the decision of the court, we all have to maintain harmony together,” he said.

“Whatever decision of the Supreme Court will come on Ayodhya, it will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace, unity and goodwill of India,” he added.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its verdict at 10:30am on Saturday.

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court heard a batch of petitions challenging the judgment of Allahabad High Court on September 30, 2010, trifurcating the disputed land in Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Central Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara.

These three parties, however, moved the top court challenging the high court verdict and sought the modification of its judgment.

The bench completed the daily hearings in the matter on October 16 and reserved its verdict that has been among India’s most sensitive and divisive political issues, which will now be delivered before Gogoi retires on November 17.

Hindus believe the 16th-century Babri Masjid was built over a temple dedicated to Hindu god Ram, whose birthplace is also considered to be at the site.

The mosque was demolished by a mob of thousands in 1992, triggering a cycle of violence and riots across India.