Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:14 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued an appeal on Friday, urging people not to see the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya title suit, which is likely to be delivered on Saturday, as “victory or loss”.

As Adityanath echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, he said it was the responsibility of everyone to ensure peace and harmony in the state.

The chief minister said the government was committed to maintaining law and order in the state.

“The government will deal sternly with anyone who is found disturbing peace,” he said.

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will deliver its landmark verdict on the politically-sensitive Ayodhya dispute case at 10:30am on Saturday.

The bench heard a batch of petitions challenging the judgment of Allahabad High Court on September 30, 2010, trifurcating the disputed land in Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Central Sunni Waqf Board, and c.

These three parties, however, moved the top court challenging the high court verdict and sought the modification of its judgment.

The bench completed the daily hearings in the matter on October 16 and reserved its verdict that has been among India’s most sensitive and divisive political issues, which will now be delivered before Gogoi retires on November 17.

Hindus believe the 16th-century Babri Masjid was built over a temple dedicated to Hindu god Ram, whose birthplace is also considered to be at the site.

The mosque was demolished by a mob of thousands in 1992, triggering a cycle of violence and riots across India.

All schools, colleges, educational institutions and training centres in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from Saturday to Monday in view of the Supreme Court’s highly-anticipated verdict on the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

Security has been enhanced across Uttar Pradesh before the Supreme Court rules on the disputed site and thousands of paramilitary force members and police have been deployed in Ayodhya.

Adityanath on Thursday directed administrative and police officers of all districts to strengthen security measures in view of the Supreme Court verdict.

The chief minister also asked officials to keep watch on the social media and take action against anti-social elements if they tried to disturb communal harmony.

The police officers were directed to organise foot patrolling and activate the 112 emergency helpline service. The superintendents of the police of the districts that share their borders with Nepal and other states were directed to strengthen security.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was already imposed in Ayodhya in October. Ayodhya’s district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha had said in an order that Section 144 will be in effect till December 10.