Ayodhya’s Ram temple to have titanium window grilles, a first in India: Nripendra Mishra

The window grills of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be crafted from titanium, marking a first-of-its-kind use in India, news agency ANI reported citing Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on Saturday. In addition to details on the titanium window grills, Mishra also shared updates on stone procurement for the temple. (PTI)

He said that the decision was made due to titanium’s strength and lightweight nature compared to other metals.

"For the first time in the country, the grills of windows of the temple will be made of titanium metal. This is unique because you know that titanium has a very long lifespan, exceeding a thousand years. And that metal is lighter than other metals," Mishra told reporters.

In addition to details on the titanium window grills, Mishra also shared updates on stone procurement for the temple. He said around 14 lakh cubic feet of stone from Bansi Paharpur was initially planned for the project, but only one hundred lakh cubic feet now remains to be used.

Update on ‘main work’ of the temple

Last week, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai stated that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is in its final phase, with finishing touches currently underway.

Speaking to reporters, Rai mentioned that once this stage is completed, all heavy machinery will be removed from the site. He added that the "main work of the temple will be completed by October."

Rai stressed the importance of ensuring that public 'darshan' (viewing) continues without disruption. He pointed out that key infrastructure components – such as the boundary wall, auditorium, restrooms, and the Trust’s office – are still pending and "may take another year to be completed."

Earlier, on May 2, the temple construction committee held a three-day meeting in Ayodhya to assess the progress of the project. On the first day, committee president Nripendra Mishra shared key updates after site inspections.

He noted that, barring two components, the majority of the construction will be finished by the end of 2025.

“Except for constructing a four-kilometre boundary wall and the auditorium, all other constructions will be completed by December 2025,” Mishra remarked.

He also mentioned that most idols have already reached their designated places within the complex. Only two idols—one for the Ram Darbar and another for the Shesha Avatar temple—are yet to be installed. The Ram Darbar idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on May 23, while the other will be installed before May 30.

The temple’s construction followed a landmark Supreme Court ruling in 2019 that resolved the long-standing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. Hindu petitioners had claimed the mosque was built on the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The consecration ceremony for the temple was held on January 22 last year.