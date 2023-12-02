Ayodhya's Ram Temple consecration on this date; 6,000 invitations being sent out

Over three years after the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the date for the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple has been decided – on January 22, 2024. Invites are currently being sent out to saints and leaders for the grand ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22 (ANI)

The invitation cards for the ceremony at the newly built Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's holy town are being sent out to over 6,000 guests, including priests, donors and several politicians. The foundation stone of the temple was laid down by Modi in August 2020.

Not just priests and saints from across the country, but top politicians, including Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will also participate in the ceremony on January 22.

Before the grand opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise a recitation of Akhand Ramayan and Hanuman Chalisa in major temples of the state in January 2024, an official said. The recitation events will be held from January 14 to 22.

The extravagant consecration ceremony of Ram Temple is currently being planned, and an outline of religious programs has been prepared by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the state government.

The idol of Lord Ram will be installed inside the Ram Mandir on January 22 in the grand ceremony, with several festivities planned for that day.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction

The Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple. Following the apex court verdict, the Centre set up the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions on the construction of the temple.

The construction kicked off on August 5, 2020, after Modi laid down the foundation stone of the temple. The architecture of the Ram Mandir is based on the design prepared by the Sompura family of Ahmedabad in 1988, with a few tweaks done in 2020.

Apart from this, Thailand is sending soil to the Ramjanmabhoomi ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in a special cultural gesture. This act follows the earlier gesture of sending water from two rivers in Thailand to Lord Ram's temple.

