Ayudha Puja: History, meaning and significance of this Navratri day

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi greeted the people of the state ahead of Ayudha Puja and Vijayadasami. Ayudha Puja symbolise the victory of good over evil and celebration of the annihilation of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga, he said in a statement.

It is celebrated as part of the Navratri festival.

What is Ayudha Puja?

Also known as 'Astra Puja' (worship), it is the day when people worship and clean the instruments they use, weapons (whoever possesses it), machine, tools etc.

These tools can be as small as pins, knives or spanners as well as large devices like computers, heavy machinery, cars and buses.

In South India, Ayudha Puja is also celebrated along with Saraswati Puja.

Historical reference

The story of Ayudha Puja is connected to the killing of demon Mahushasura. According to Hindu mythology, the demon started massacring innocent people after receiving a boon from Lord Brahma that he could only be killed by a woman.

All the gods then pleaded Lord Brahma to find a solution to the problem.

Goddess Durga was then assigned the task to end Mahishasura. All the gods gave her their weapons to help her defeat the demon.

Spiritual and philosophical meaning

According to spiritual gurus and experts, the worshipping of instruments and weapons gives a feeling of fulfillment. When a person shows reverence to the things he/she possesses, it brings them to harmony with the universe, according to experts.

"Reverence in ownership frees you from greed and jealousy," said Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar.

Rituals performed on Ayudha Puja

On this day, all the instruments are thoroughly cleaned and worshipped. Some devotees also keep their tools in front of the goddess to seek her blessings and mark the victory she achieved.

A mixture of turmeric and sandalwood (tilak) is applied on the tools and vehicles. Some people also decorate these things with flowers.

While worshipping Goddess Saraswati, some students seek her blessings by keeping booms and study material in front of them.

Union minister Rajnath Singh has performed Ayudha Puja (or Shastra Puja) for several years. In 2019, he performed the puja in Paris while receiving the first Rafale fighter jet.