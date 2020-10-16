‘Ayurveda for Covid’ is this year’s Ayurveda Day theme

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 09:28 IST

The potential role of Ayurveda in the management of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be the focus of this year’s Ayurveda Day, which will be observed on November 13.

The practice to observe the Ayurveda Day, which falls on Dhanwantri Jayanti, was started by the Union Ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Sidda and Homoeopathy) in 2016.

Dhanwantri is the god of medicine, according to Hindu mythology.

“The objective is to focus on the strengths of Ayurveda and its unique treatment principles, to work towards reducing the burden of disease and related mortality. It also aims to tap into the potential of Ayurveda to contribute towards National Health Policy and National Health programmes, and to promote its principles of healing in society,” said the Ayush ministry in a statement.

Also read: Health minister releases Covid-19 management protocol based on Ayurveda, Yoga

This year’s special focus will be on the concerns related to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and how Ayurveda can help build immunity.

A webinar on the theme -- Ayurveda for Covid-19 pandemic -- will also be organised on the occasion.

“The Ayurveda Day is an occasion of virtual information dissemination about the various initiatives of the Ayurveda discipline to mitigate Covid-19 effects. About 1.5 lakh participants from all over the world are expected to attend the webinar…” said the ministry.

State and Union Territory governments are also separately organising events such as webinars, radio talk, quiz programmes and health camps on the occasion.

The ministry will also be engaging with other stakeholders such as Ayurveda colleges, Ayurveda drug manufacturing associations, Ayurveda practitioners’ association etc. in a bid to spread the message far and wide.

“Ayurveda, the original healthcare tradition of humanity, is not just a medical system, but a manifestation of our symbiotic relationship with nature. It is a well-documented system of healthcare, where the prevention of disease and promotion of health are given due consideration,” the statement added.