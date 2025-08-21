Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
B Sudarshan Reddy files nomination for VP polls

PTI
Aug 21, 2025 12:22 pm IST

B Sudarshan Reddy, a former Supreme Court Judge, submitted four sets of nomination papers before the Rajya Sabha secretary general.

Opposition vice-presidential candidate B Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday filed his nomination papers in the presence of top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

INDIA bloc Vice-Presidential nominee, former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy.(ANI)
INDIA bloc Vice-Presidential nominee, former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy.(ANI)

Reddy, a former Supreme Court Judge, submitted four sets of nomination papers before the Rajya Sabha secretary general, who is also the returning officer for the vice-presidential election.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, TMC's Satabdi Roy, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, CPI(M)'s John Brittas were among the opposition leaders present for the nomination.

As many as 160 MPs have signed as proposers and seconders.

The returning officer scrutinised the nomination documents and handed over an acknowledgement slip to Reddy.

The electoral college for the vice presidential elections comprises members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to cast their votes.

The effective strength of the electoral college is 781 and the majority mark is 391.

The ruling NDA has fielded C P Radhakrishnan.

The ruling party enjoys the support of at least 422 members and non-INDIA bloc parties such as YSRCP have already announced support to Radhakrishnan.

