Baba Siddique's son gets threat with 10 cr demand: 'He would be killed like...'

Slain politician Baba Siddique's son and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique received a death threat via email, the Mumbai police said on Monday. NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique.(PTI)

According to the police, the email said that Zeeshan would be killed the same way as his father and a demand of ₹10 crores was also made. The sender further said that he would send such emails every six hours.

Zeeshan Siddique's late father, NCP leader Baba Siddique, was shot dead by three assailants near his office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12, 2024.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan Siddique said that the police have recorded his statement regarding adding that his family was disturbed due to the recent threats.

“I got a threat via mail from D company, as mentioned at the end of the mail, they demanded a ransom of ₹10 crore. The police have taken the details and recorded the statement. Our family is disturbed because of this,” said the NCP leader.

In the Baba Siddique murder case, police have arrested two accused, Salman Vohra and Akashdeep Singh, in connection with the killing. Vohra has been accused of financing the murder.

Also Read | Court allows Baba Siddique’s wife to intervene in his murder case

According to the information received from a senior officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang.

Earlier, a special court in January issued a non-bailable warrant against gangster Anmol Bishnoi and two other wanted accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case.

The special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), B D Shelke, said in his order that the court believes the "wanted accused Bishnoi has absconded or he will not obey the summons".